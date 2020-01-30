Aencoin (AEN) Price Hits $0.0354 on Major Exchanges

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Aencoin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Aencoin has a total market cap of $9.46 million and $57,307.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aencoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aencoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00036997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.27 or 0.05769147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025290 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00128709 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016129 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033858 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Aencoin Profile

AEN is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,265,785 tokens. Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aencoin is www.aencoin.com.

Buying and Selling Aencoin

Aencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.