Aergo Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Aergo has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. Aergo has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $14.62 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and GOPAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.37 or 0.03130360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00195259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00123021 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aergo Profile

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,934,838 tokens. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo.

Aergo Token Trading

Aergo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

