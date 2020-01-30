Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.1 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $52.80 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJRD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

