Aeternity Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Bithumb, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. Aeternity has a market cap of $53.21 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 345,536,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,715,319 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, Radar Relay, OTCBTC, Binance, BigONE, Crex24, Kyber Network, Liqui, ZB.COM, FCoin, BitMart, Bithumb, HADAX, Tokenomy, Zebpay, DragonEX, OOOBTC, IDAX, Koinex, Mercatox, LATOKEN, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

