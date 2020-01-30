AgaveCoin (AGVC) Price Hits $0.0655 on Major Exchanges

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. AgaveCoin has a total market capitalization of $25.58 million and approximately $19,596.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AgaveCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000688 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, SouthXchange and Crex24. In the last week, AgaveCoin has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AgaveCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.03121869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00195668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00123053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AgaveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AgaveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AgaveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.