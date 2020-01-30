AGCO (AGCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGCO stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. AGCO has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,032.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $796,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,218 shares in the company, valued at $10,208,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

