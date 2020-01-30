AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Short Interest Down 5.2% in January

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $0.54 on Thursday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

