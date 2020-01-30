Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0859 on Top Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Aion has a total market cap of $31.14 million and $9.61 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000911 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Kyber Network, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.51 or 0.03091269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00197363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is aion.network.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Liqui, Bilaxy, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Kucoin, BitForex, DragonEX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Koinex, Binance, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

