Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.26. 1,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

