Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 838,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 717,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 521,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,644 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $237.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.06 and a fifty-two week high of $244.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

