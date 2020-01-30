Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ AKBA traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $7.51. 386,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $911.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.77. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke purchased 27,000 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Butler purchased 50,000 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $288,554. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,227,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,885,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 526,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 174,805 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,772,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 118,881 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

