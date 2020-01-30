Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0007

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 75% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 139.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $13,917.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.73 or 0.01939011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00126855 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

