Akropolis (AKRO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 49.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Akropolis token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 165.7% against the dollar. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $266,644.00 worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis ‘s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 965,001,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis ‘s official Twitter account is @akropolisio. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io. Akropolis ‘s official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements.

Akropolis Token Trading

Akropolis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

