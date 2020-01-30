Aladdin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Aladdin has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aladdin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BITKER, BitForex and TOPBTC. Aladdin has a market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aladdin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,542.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.37 or 0.01939976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.09 or 0.04124231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00720526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00129331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00784067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009268 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00027580 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00704818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

Aladdin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,339,422,747 tokens. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BITKER, TOPBTC, CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aladdin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aladdin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.