Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Alaska Air Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Alaska Air Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alaska Air Group to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $65.96 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average is $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.