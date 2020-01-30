Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 719,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.59% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $116,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,796 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $164.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.50 and its 200-day moving average is $154.48. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $127.94 and a 12 month high of $165.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.