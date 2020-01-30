Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALXN. BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN opened at $106.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.