Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.38, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.65-10.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $10.65-$10.85 EPS.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.30. 3,907,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $141.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

