Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.65-$10.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.51 billion.Alexion Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.65-10.85 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ALXN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.70. 126,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,894. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.85. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.38. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

