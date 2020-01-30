Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Tops $132.36 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $132.36 million and $43.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand Profile

Algorand's total supply is 3,074,322,415 coins and its circulating supply is 543,050,572 coins. Algorand's official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand's official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

