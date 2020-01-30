ALIS (ALIS) Trading Up 32% Over Last 7 Days

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One ALIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, ALIS has traded up 32% against the US dollar. ALIS has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $54.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.03106901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00195283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122982 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALIS Profile

ALIS’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp.

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

