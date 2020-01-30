Allegiance Bancshares Inc to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) declared a — dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

ABTX traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.95. 126,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,667. The stock has a market cap of $753.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $38.95.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $36,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,002.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,090 in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABTX shares. Raymond James lowered Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.