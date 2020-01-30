Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Announces Earnings Results

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.04 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 20.50-20.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to approx $20.50 EPS.

Shares of ADS stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,951. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $99.20 and a one year high of $182.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.69%.

ADS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.