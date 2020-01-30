Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $20.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.13. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.72 billion.Alliance Data Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 20.50-20.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Argus lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.67.

NYSE ADS traded down $6.13 on Thursday, reaching $103.56. The company had a trading volume of 38,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $99.20 and a 1-year high of $182.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.67 and its 200-day moving average is $122.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

