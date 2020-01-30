Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,531 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.82% of Alliant Energy worth $108,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 199,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 146,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,282,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,906,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

LNT stock opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $990.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

