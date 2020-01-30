Allied Investment Advisors LLC Sells 809 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.0% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $324.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.38. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

