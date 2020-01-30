AllSafe Price Tops $0.0191 on Major Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $174,757.00 and $402.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000369 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

