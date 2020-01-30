Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 593.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $119.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.49 and a 200 day moving average of $108.18. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.42.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

