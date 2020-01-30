Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $117.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.44. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $125.72.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,441 shares of company stock valued at $14,588,125. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.28.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

