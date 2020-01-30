Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,675.00 price objective (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,527.47.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,458.63 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,398.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,272.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,001.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.