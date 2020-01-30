Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded down $17.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,440.92. 597,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,001.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,398.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,272.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

