Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $239,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded down $19.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,439.50. The company had a trading volume of 550,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,532. The stock has a market cap of $1,001.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,398.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,272.80. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,675.00 price objective (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.