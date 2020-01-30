Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.25.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,456.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $1,004.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,398.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,273.00. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.