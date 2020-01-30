AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,291 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $324.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.