Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,173 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 140.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $47.41. 1,331,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,983,295. The stock has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.06. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.