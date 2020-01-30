Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,609 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

NYSE MO traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,712,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,184,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

