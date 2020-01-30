Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.39-4.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.44. Altria Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.39-4.51 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.86.

MO stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

