Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39-4.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.43. Altria Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.39-4.51 EPS.

Altria Group stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.07. 9,870,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,983,295. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.86.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

