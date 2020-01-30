Amazon.com (AMZN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN):

1/29/2020 – Amazon.com had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $2,150.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $2,000.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

1/27/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $2,300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,100.00.

1/22/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $2,150.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/22/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/17/2020 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/17/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Amazon.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $2,200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,100.00.

1/14/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $2,150.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $2,200.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Bernstein Bank. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

12/31/2019 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/20/2019 – Amazon.com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2019 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $2,400.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/4/2019 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $2,250.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $2,200.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $12.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,870.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,016,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,336. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,846.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,811.90.

Get Amazoncom Inc alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.