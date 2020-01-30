Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $209,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $2,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,866.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,844.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,812.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.20 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,188.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

