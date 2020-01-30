Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,157 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Amazon.com worth $1,821,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,188.12.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,858.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $918.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,844.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,812.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.