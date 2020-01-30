Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2,250.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,193.93.

AMZN traded up $12.68 on Thursday, hitting $1,870.68. 6,016,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,336. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $927.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,846.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1,811.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

