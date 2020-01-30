Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Update

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $192,580.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 930,191 shares in the company, valued at $52,379,055.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $36,094.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,558.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 115.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 800.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 41.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $67.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

