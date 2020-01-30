AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

DIT stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.98. 123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $100.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

