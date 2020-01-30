Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMED. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on Amedisys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $180.59. 5,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,156. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.14. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $50,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,010. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,265,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 669,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2,107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 249,280 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

