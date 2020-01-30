Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 12,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

AEE stock opened at $81.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ameren has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

