American Express (NYSE:AXP) EVP Richard Petrino Sells 3,500 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.22. 2,428,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,211. The company has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 52-week low of $101.70 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 112.4% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 30,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

