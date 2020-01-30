American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,085 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 19.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $732,621,000 after buying an additional 85,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in American Express by 23.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after buying an additional 303,814 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $161,357,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in American Express by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,274,445 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $150,741,000 after buying an additional 31,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.46. 159,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,880. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 1-year low of $100.54 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,115 shares of company stock worth $7,822,107. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

