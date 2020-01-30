American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Short Interest Up 5.2% in January

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $136.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.13. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $92.93 and a 52 week high of $136.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 208.7% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

