American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works stock opened at $136.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $92.93 and a 12 month high of $136.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

